Former Newcastle full-back Liam Gibson signs for Morecambe
16:39pm, Tue 22 Sep 2020
Morecambe have signed former Newcastle full-back Liam Gibson.
The 23-year old has enjoyed loan spells with Gateshead, Accrington and Grimsby before being released by the Magpies this summer.
The left-back will not be eligible for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against his former club on Wednesday but will join up with the squad for the Sky Bet League Two fixture at Southend this weekend.
“We’re delighted to have signed Liam,” said Morecambe boss Derek Adams.
“He provides competition at left-back and has good experience being a product of the Newcastle United Academy and spending time on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two last season.”