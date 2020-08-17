Former Lincoln goalkeeper Paul Farman joins Carlisle on one-year deal
Goalkeeper Paul Farman has signed a one-year deal at Carlisle.
The 30-year-old former Lincoln keeper, whose two-year stay with Stevenage ended after last season, has been brought in to offer competition to Magnus Norman.
“We’ve worked extremely hard behind the scenes on recruitment to make sure we get the right capabilities in the building,” manager Chris Beech told the Carlisle website.
“Paul is an experienced operator, has played hundreds of games and knows what’s required. He’s another with an excellent kick and is a fantastic shot-stopper.
“In terms of stats, last season he was right up there with the best.
“He made the most overall saves across the top four tiers and also achieved the most close-range saves in League Two. He also kept 10 clean sheets for Stevenage and, again, that’s good going given where they ultimately finished.”