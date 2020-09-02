Former Huddersfield striker Elias Kachunga joins Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has boosted his attacking options ahead of the new Championship season with the capture of striker Elias Kachunga.
The 28-year-old left Huddersfield at the end of last season after scoring three goals in 36 Championship appearances.
A club statement read: “The Owls are pleased to announce the signing of striker Elias Kachunga. Welcome to Wednesday, Elias!”
The DR Congo international had spells with Borussia Monchengladbach, Paderborn and Ingolstadt in Germany before he joined the Terriers.
Overall he scored 16 goals in 117 league appearances for Huddersfield.