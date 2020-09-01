Former Grimsby midfielder Jake Hessenthaler joins Crawley on two-year deal
19:06pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
Crawley have signed former Grimsby midfielder Jake Hessenthaler on a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further 12 months.
Hessenthaler, 26, began his EFL career at Gillingham and made 85 appearances in two seasons at the Mariners before being released this summer.
“I have formed an excellent relationship with Jake during his career,” Crawley head coach John Yems told the club website.
“I believe he is an excellent fit to our squad and has lots of experience at this level, I look forward to welcoming him into the team.”