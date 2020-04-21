Former England international Gary Lineker says he is pleased when current players break his records as it reminds younger fans that he was actually an accomplished footballer.

The 59 year-old is England's third highest goalscorer of all-time, behind only Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton, with his crowning moment coming at the 1986 World Cup when he scored six times and took home the Golden Boot.

Lineker has promoted Walkers crisps since retiring as a player in 1994 (PA Images)

Since then, he has gained publicity as the presenter of Match of the Day and for his Walkers crisps ads, meaning he is happy when people remember he was as a top player.

Speaking in a talkSPORT documentary, he said: "To the new generation I'm just the crisp bloke.

"It doesn't bother me at all and then things happen occasionally, such as someone like Wayne Rooney surpasses your goalscoring achievements with England or Harry Kane wins the Golden Boot, and what it does is reminds people.

"They ask, 'Does it not bother you that they've taken your record or gone past you?' I say no, it actually reminds people I used to play the damn game and was alright at it."

Rooney surpassed Lineker to become England's joint-top goalscorer of all-time in September 2015, before going on to finish out on his own with a tally of 52.

And Kane equalled Lineker's feat of winning a World Cup Golden Boot when he scored six at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Lineker puts his move to Barcelona in 1986 down to his success at the Mexico World Cup, insisting the goals on the biggest stage helped him to 'change his life'.