Former England rugby star Ben Foden shows off new baby daughter
Former England rugby player Ben Foden and wife Jackie Belanoff Smith have announced the birth of their first child together.
Farrah Abra Foden was born on Wednesday, May 20, three weeks before she was due as a result of health complications.
Foden jokingly posted on his social media before the birth that he was threatening to do an Instagram Live of events.
He then later added that wife Jackie was ’not a fan’.
Speaking after the birth, Jackie said: "So with an original due date of June 12, a few weeks ago I developed cholestatis, which is an elevation in liver enzymes or something.
"I was getting super itchy and blood work showed concerning levels, and it was decided I needed to induce at 37 weeks which is technically considered term.
"After 24 hours of labor, I wasn't dilating, and she needed to be sectioned, so mom and Mark (my stepdad) scrubbed up and had her out in 30 mins.
"(Ben cut the cord which turned out to be super short, which is probably why she wasn't coming down naturally and helping me dilate)."
Farrah was born in a New York hospital as the rugby star is now playing for Rugby United New York having left Northampton Saints in 2018 after ten years with the club.
Foden had two children with ex-wife and The Saturdays member Una Healy before the pair split in 2018.