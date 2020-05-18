Former England and Kent cricketer Rob Key recovering after mini stroke
Former Kent and England batsman Rob Key has revealed he was hospitalised having suffered a ‘mini stroke’ this weekend.
The 41 year-old, who is now a regular TV pundit, shared a photo of himself from his hospital bed saying he had had a ‘long weekend’.
He shared his thanks to those who treated him adding: “Thanks to everyone at the Kent and Canterbury hospital especially Charlie And Dr Baht.”
Key continued by joking about the lack of culinary delights that now await him saying: " Now got to eat food with no flavour and take pills, #triffic."
The batsman players 15 Test matches for England as well as five ODIs and one Twenty20 and scored a stand-out 221 against the West Indies in 2004.
He was also prolific when playing for Kent and scored almost 20,000 runs between making his debut in 1998 and retiring in 2015.
The club also tweeted a ‘get well soon’ message to the player.
Key is now recovering at home and is reported to be in good spirits, despite being ‘bored'.