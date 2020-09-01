Former Charlton defender Lewis Page joins Exeter after successful trial
Exeter have signed defender Lewis Page after a successful trial.
Left-back Page, 24, started his career his West Ham before joining Charlton, where he was released at the end of the season.
Grecians boss Matt Taylor said: “I was impressed both with his trial and his fitness in our training environment. He passed all our tests with flying colours.
“It was important it was the right fit for both parties and we know what good pedigree Lewis has and it’s an opportunity for him to play football again after a few injuries.”