Former captain Simon Francis tempted to join Bournemouth’s backroom staff

Simon Francis is considering joining Bournemouth’s backroom staff after the club opted not to extend his playing contract.

The 35-year-old played for the Cherries for nearly nine seasons before his involvement in their most recent campaign was cut short when he sustained a knee injury.

After captaining the side in the Premier League for four seasons and leading them to two promotions, Francis is keen to remain with the side as they seek to return to the top flight.

Though the defender may consider opportunities to continue his playing career, he has made it clear to manager Jason Tindall that he wishes to commit his future to Bournemouth in some capacity.

“I’ve been doing my rehab for the past few weeks, since the boys’ last game at Everton,” he explained in an interview on the club’s YouTube channel.

“I’d been in the following days and working hard to get my fitness back to come back after the small operation I’d had on my knee. Then myself and Jase (Tindall) had a conversation on Friday in the office, the club felt moving forward that there wasn’t an opportunity to renew my contract, my playing contract.

“Whilst I was obviously disappointed I respected the club’s decision, I know which way the club is moving. I know it wants to move forward and get back to the top as soon as possible. Of course I was disappointed. I’d have liked to have carried on my playing years at this club, the club that I love, but it was a decision I had to respect.

“I’d like to get back to full fitness, see what level I’m at then, see what opportunities there are. That plays a big part, I think in the current climate it’s going to be hard for a lot of players to find new football clubs. Regardless of their age or if they’re coming off the back off injuries, so I think it’ll be tough from here.

“It might be a waiting game, certainly, the transfer window won’t close until October. Then it will come down to if I actually want to wait that long, or if I want to explore other opportunities. We’ll see.

“There have been some talks behind the scenes. I’d love to stay at the football club, without a doubt. Whether that’s now or in a year’s time after continuing playing, the club know that, I know that. I think I could offer a lot to the club having just come out of the game, having just come out of the dressing room with all those players.

“I feel the club needs that experience and that know-how of being in the dressing room, especially after coming out of the game so quickly. I hope I can offer that if that is a role that is talked about, but we’ll see over the next couple of weeks.”