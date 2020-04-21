Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he has learned how to tie a tie during his time in lockdown.

The Reds boss, who is almost always seen wearing the club tracksuit as opposed to a more formal look, is currently trying to fill his days while the football season continues to be suspended.

And in a video posted to Liverpool's official Twitter, Klopp celebrated his new-found skill with a little dance.

Prior to the video, Klopp had told LFC TV: "There's not a lot of good things at the moment, but it has given me time to do a lot of things, different things.

"I have learned a lot of new things in this period. I am in charge of the dishwasher, which is nice actually. I am the master of that little machine now and I did my first scrambled eggs.

"I was impressed by the scrambled eggs but I haven't had the opportunity to make another, but the challenge for next week is, I am 52 now, but I cannot tie a tie but next week we will learn to tie a tie.

Related videos

"After this week I will know how to tie a tie, that is the challenge. And it will probably take a whole week because my hands are completely useless usually so it should be funny."

All elite football in England is currently suspended until at least April 30, with no restart date yet confirmed by the governing bodies.