Women's Super League and Championship seasons set to end as early as next week
The end of the Women's Super League and Women's Championship seasons are set to be announced next week.
Following an FA meeting that saw League Two of men's football end, the decision on the current WSL and Championship season could be announced as early as next week, according to The Independent.
The FA said: "The FA are in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship as to how best to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to return to football.
“Our primary concern will always be for the welfare of the players and clubs; and working collaboratively to support them during these unprecedented times."
How the final placings in the leagues will be decided is yet to be revealed. Both ends of the WSL were hotly contested at the time of the league's suspension.
Birmingham City were just one point ahead of Liverpool in the battle for relegation while Manchester City, Chelsea and current champions Arsenal were all competing closely for the title.
There are still 45 WSL fixtures to be played.