Women's football is far more at risk from the impact of coronavirus than the men's game, the world players'union has warned.

And FIFPro, the global union for professional players, has released a report which warns stakeholders, clubs, policy makers, governing bodies, broadcasters and sponsors of their responsibilities in safeguarding its future.

The union's general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said: “The damage that a crisis like this can have on an industry that has been growing so well but is still on very fragile feet in many places can be very drastic."

He continued: "There are a couple of concrete risks. One is a stalling of the investment we’ve recently seen - we need to still keep building up investment in women's football to sustain professional development.

"We’ve also seen the postponement of international tournaments. The women’s game still requires to have these big public events, like an World Cup, Olympics, Euros, because these events are massive platforms on which many players are building their careers.

"In a crisis like this, you turn your attention to where the biggest damage is - in this case, commercial damage. That drives most people’s attention to the men’s game, but the long-term consequences, in terms of the equality and the diversity in our game, could be much harder hit on the women’s side.

“We have great concerns that the concepts that are being developed on the men’s side when it comes to wage cuts and things like that won’t translate into the women’s game, simply because 98 per cent of female players cannot afford it. We would see a great, great social risk if those same measures were applied there."

The report outlines worries for clubs in lower leagues, particularly, that they may go bankrupt.

Related videos

“The women’s game needs special measures that account for the unique conditions of female players, clubs, and competitions.

"The current situation is likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.

"The lack of written contracts, the short-term duration of employment contracts, the lack of health insurance and medical coverage, and the absence of basic worker protections and worker’s rights leaves many female players - some of whom were already teetering on the margins - at great risk of losing their livelihoods.”

Players are also being affected by the crisis with 'significant changes in [their] menstrual cycles, with more frequent and severe symptoms, and changes in cycle length and pattern which adds to the stress of the situation' according to the report.

The report continued: “The return to football will provide a challenge, with probably a short ‘pre-season’ scenario, and a significantly reduced break after the season has concluded. For athletes who have experienced Covid-19, the potential to be immunocompromised is significant and must be considered when determining readiness.”