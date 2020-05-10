USA striker Alex Morgan has announced the birth of her first child.

The 30 year-old, who has been married to fellow footballer Servando Carrasco since 2014, unveiled daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco on social media on Saturday.

She said: "At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world.

“She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby.”

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was one of the first people to publicly congratulate Morgan, saying: “Congratulations! Future gamechanger right there!”

Morgan is the USA's joint-fifth all-time leading goalscorer with 107 goals in 169 appearances for the national team.

She also joined European champions Lyon in 2016 where she racked up 12 goals in 16 games in her only season with the club.