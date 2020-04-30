Tim Meyer, chief medical professor at UEFA, has given football fans hope that the 2019-20 season will be able to resume.

This comes after his FIFA counterpart, Michel D'Hooghe, said earlier this week that it would not be possible in the current climate.

Meyer said: “In discussing any return to playing competitive, elite level football, the health of the players, all those involved in potential games and the public at large is of paramount importance.

“All football organisations which are planning the restart of their competitions will produce comprehensive protocols dictating sanitary and operational conditions," he said.

And he added that they would be required to ensure ‘that the health of those involved in the games is protected and the integrity of public policy is preserved’.

He finished by saying: "Under these conditions and in full respect of local legislation, it is definitely possible to plan the restart of competitions suspended during the 2019-20 season."