Tottenham's Danny Rose dismisses Premier League restart plans, saying he doesn't give a f*** about nation's morale

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has lashed out at the Premier League's plans to return next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday if sport can return in June it will boost the country's morale.

Rose, who has been on loan at Newcastle, said in response on Lock'Don Live on Instagram: "Government is saying 'bring football back' because it is going to boost the nation's morale.

"I don't give a f*** about the nation's morale, bro, people's lives are at risk.

"Football shouldn't even be spoken about coming back until the numbers have dropped massively. It's b******s. Football should be the last of things that need to be sorted."

The 29 year-old also said he believed he would be tested for the virus on Friday. This comes after a third Brighton player tested positive at the weekend.

Rose is not the only player to raise concerns. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling also said he was nervous to go back on the pitch.

Sterling said in a video on his YouTube channel he was ‘not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be’.

Related videos

He added: "I've had friends whose grandma has passed away, I've had family members as well that have passed away. You've got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you."

Executives met on Monday to continue their discussion of ‘Project Restart’ which would see the league return on June 12.

The Government gave the green light to sporting events to take place behind-closed-doors from next month if the trend of cases decreasing continues.

According to a YouGov poll three-quarters of people have said they wouldn't see football returning as a morale boost.