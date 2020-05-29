Defender Taylor Hinds and goalkeeper Kirstie Leveller have both left Everton after their contracts expired.

Leveller has been at the club for ten years and progressed through the club’s academy programme.

She made her first-team debut in 2015 and was part of the squad in 2017 which earned the Toffees’ promotion into the top flight.

She tweeted an emotional post thanking the club for being a place she called ’home’.

She wrote: "Emotional post for myself and many but.. THANK you @EvertonWomen and @Everton for kickstarting my career! This is just the beginning from me"

Hinds joined the side in 2018 from Arsenal and reached the FA Cup semi-final the same year.

She tweeted it was a shame she couldn’t finish the current season with her team-mates before leaving the club.

She wrote: "The season has come to an end and so has my time with @evertonwomen. It’s been a great 2 and a half years at this amazing club @everton.

"It’s a shame for it to end like this and not being able to say a proper goodbye especially to my team-mates, but of course our health comes first.

"Going to miss this crazy bunch of girls but a big good luck to you all for the future. A new challenge awaits and I’m looking forward to it.

“Thank you to the fans for your support throughout. Proud to have been a toffee, big love”

It has not been announced where the players will be going next.