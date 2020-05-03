The FA Cup Final is to be held on August 8 and Wembley Stadium has been pencilled in as the venue.

A mid-week alternative of August 5 is also being considered and this would be the last game of the 2019/20 season, according to the Mail.

The Premier League's ‘Project Restart’ initiative is aiming to play the last 92 games in the league before that date.

Eight teams are still left in the Cup as matches were suspended before any of the quarter-finals could be played.

Manchester City remain on course to defend the trophy with Leicester, Chelsea, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Arsenal, Norwich and Manchester United all still in the mix.

In a similar move to the Premier League's idea of playing all the games on a neutral stage, Wembley is thought to be the likely venue for all seven games left in the competition.