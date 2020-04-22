Football clubs of the National League have voted for an immediate end to the 2019-20 season.

Promotion and relegation outcomes are yet to be decided but the league said that there was a 'clear majority in favour' of halting the season at its current point from the responses received.

They added that around 90% of responses had come in but the additional 10% would not sway the strong majority or 'change the outcome'.

In a statement, they said: "In the knowledge that the ordinary resolution has passed, the League's board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible."

The board had previously urged the clubs in its three divisions to vote in this direction after competition was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is not the first of the English tiers to end its season with the fifth and sixth tiers announcing suspension on 16 March.