Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's fiancee Fern Hawkins has given birth to their second daughter.

The couple have named the baby Piper Rose, a year after the pair's first child, Lillie Saint.

The England defender, 27, shared a photograph on social media and wrote: “Welcome to this crazy world baby girl. Piper Rose Maguire.”

His England teammate, Spurs' Harry Kane, congratulated the pair and wrote: “Verified Congratulations Big H.”

While Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson said: “Congrats big man.”