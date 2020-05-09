Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's fiancee gives birth to baby girl

Harry Maguire and his partner Fern Hawkins got engaged in 2018 (Instagram: Fern Hawkins)
By Alicia Turner
16:20pm, Sat 09 May 2020
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's fiancee Fern Hawkins has given birth to their second daughter. 

The couple have named the baby Piper Rose, a year after the pair's first child, Lillie Saint.

The England defender, 27, shared a photograph on social media and wrote: “Welcome to this crazy world baby girl. Piper Rose Maguire.”

His England teammate, Spurs' Harry Kane, congratulated the pair and wrote: “Verified Congratulations Big H.”

While Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson said: “Congrats big man.”

