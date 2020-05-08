Manchester City's Kyle Walker has said he feels harassed after another report surfaced of him breaking lockdown rules.

He confirmed he travelled to Sheffield on Wednesday to visit his sister to give her a birthday present and gave her a hug. He then went to his parents home to collect ‘home cooked meals’.

He has said on social media the reports are affecting his mental health: "I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for.

"However, I now feel as though I am being harassed. This is no longer solely affecting me, but affecting the health of my family and my young children too.

"At a time when the focus is understandably on Covid-19, at what point does mental health get taken into consideration? I am a human being, with feelings of pain and upset like everybody else. Being in the public eye does not make you immune to this.

"It is sad, but I feel as though my life is being scrutinised without any context. I understand if people are upset or angry with me, but it was important for people to have a better understanding of my life."

On Thursday, The Sun reported he had broken lockdown guidelines three times in 24 hours to visit his sister, his parents and then went on a cycle ride with his friend.

City won't be taking disciplinary action for his latest transgression but the club are investigating claims the player hosted a party in April.