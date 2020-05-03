Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has said he may leave the Premier League side if the club's Champions League ban stays in place.

City were banned from the European tournament for two years after ‘serious breaches’ of Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulation.

The Belgium international told Het Laatste Nieuws: “I’m just waiting. The club told us they are going to appeal and they are almost 100 hundred per cent sure they are right.

"That’s why I’m waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team. Once the decision is made, I will review everything. Two years would be long, but in the case of one year I might see.”

Other than the ban, he said he has no reason to leave City.

“I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England – for my competitive view the best competition – and I like that. It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too.”

The midfielder has three years left on his contract and City manager Pep Guardiola only has a year left on his deal.

De Bruyne added: “I think Pep said he will take his year anyway no matter what. Then his contract ends. But I’m not going to let my decision depend on what Pep is doing.

“Of course I have already worked with other trainers and when Pep leaves, I have to continue working with someone else. But I haven’t really paid much attention to that for the time being. There are more important things at the moment.”

He also said the coronavirus may affect the Premier League financially.

“My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks. The Government wants to restart football as soon as possible to give people something. Everything will be finished without fans I think. That is not really interesting for anyone, but this season will be finished.