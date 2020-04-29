Manchester City and Scotland star Caroline Weir says Andy Murray inspired a generation to play sport.

Murray became the first British tennis player to win Wimbledon in 77 years in 2013, has two Olympic gold medals and reached World No 1.

Weir, who has recently signed for his sports agency, has described him as ‘humble’.

She told BBC Sport: "He has inspired a whole generation of not just tennis players, but all children, to play sports and be successful.

"We met a few months ago and he's just a really cool guy - as you would expect. He's very humble and modest. He has been really helpful in any advice I might need or just being on the end of the phone.

"We spoke about the stuff he does for gender equality. It just came naturally to him and it was an interesting insight."

She also spoke of her disappointment at the Olympics being postponed.

"It's obviously a bit sad that all these events are being postponed. People have worked so hard for a long time and [the Olympics] was something I was trying to work towards.