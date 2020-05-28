Manchester City appoint Gareth Taylor as new manager of women's side
Gareth Taylor has been appointed as the new manager of Women’s Super League side Manchester City.
The ex-Wales striker, who made 55 playing appearances for Manchester City between 1998 and 2001, takes over the role with the league leaders having spent time managing the men’s academy team.
Taylor, 47, succeeds Nick Cushing who left the role in February.
Alan Mahon, who had been in interim charge since Cushing’s departure, will remain as Taylor's assistant.
Speaking about his appointment, Taylor said he was ’absolutely delighted’ and ’extremely excited about the challenge ahead’.
Manchester City currently sit at the top of the Women’s Super League table but it remains unclear as to how the final standings will be decided.
Second place Chelsea are only one point behind and have a game-in-hand meaning should the results be decided on points-per-game ratio, they would leapfrog the leaders to take the title.