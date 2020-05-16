Lioness trio collect silverware as Lyon awarded French title
Three England football stars have bagged silverware as Lyon have been declared winners of the women's French domestic league.
Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood can all celebrate their title win after the French Football Federation confirmed the news on Friday.
The decision was taken after it was ruled no games could be played to finish the season on the pitch due to the pandemic.
Lyon's victory gives the club its 14th consecutive domestic win. They were three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain with six games left to play before the season was suspended in March.
The issue of relegation was solved as the FFF relegated the bottom two teams, Marseille and Metz. The measure is a different approach to how the Spanish Federation have solved their women's domestic season.
Relegation has been cancelled but they have declared Barcelona the winners. Atletico Madrid, who England's Toni Duggan plays for, came second.