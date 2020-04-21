Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has said the majority of the club's players displayed symptoms of Covid-19 back in January.

The Italian side cannot play at the moment due to sport in the country being suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.

He told Belgian TV presenter Kat Kerkhofs on Instagram live: "We had a week off in December, we returned to work and I swear that 23 out of 25 players were ill. I am not kidding.

"We played against Radja Nainggolan's Cagliari and after about 25 minutes, one of our defenders [Milan Skriniar] had to leave the pitch. He could not continue and almost fainted.

"Everyone was coughing and had a fever. When I was warming up, I felt a lot hotter than usual. I hadn't suffered from a fever in years.

'After the game there was a planned dinner with guests from Puma, but I thanked them and went straight to bed. We never did the COVID-19 tests at that moment, so we'll never know for sure."

Several footballers who play in Italy contracted the virus including Juventus' Daniele Rugani.

