Norway and Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg says she is worried about the impact of the current pandemic on the future of women's football.

She said the men's game still remains the priority and she is concerned about what women's football will look like when the global crisis is over.

“I do worry about the future. Men’s football remains the priority and I understand, they draw the money we all benefit from. But some thinking will need to be done in order for women’s football to keep progressing – it is crucial that we don’t rewind to where we were a few years ago.

“We, as players, have a role to show quality on the pitch and also outside the pitch, to make women’s football relevant. For our sport not to go back into the dark, Fifa, Uefa and federations need to step forward to keep the momentum alive,” she told The Telegraph.

Hegerberg is regarded as one of the best female footballers in the world, winning four European titles with French club Lyon and claiming the Ballon d'Or award in 2018.

However, she is currently on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury in January, which had made her ‘sad and angry’.