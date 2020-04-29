Fylde Women's football team have announced the side will fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team plays in the Women's National League Northern Premier Division whose season was ruled null and void last month

In a statement AFC Fylde CEO Jonty Castle said: “We recognise that as a community based football club, AFC Fylde always wanted to operate a women’s team.

“The women’s team, led by manager Conrad Prendergast, has been a credit to the football club and the local area. However, due to the current and ongoing fluid situation regarding the COVID-19 virus, the chairman has had to take the tough decision to disband the women’s team in its current format.

“We have spoken with Conrad and he is aware of the plans we have put in place, and we thank him for his understanding at this difficult and uncertain time.

“We wholeheartedly understand and accept this is not the news anyone wanted to give or to receive, and everyone at the club would like to offer our best wishes to all current players and staff for their future careers.”

This comes after AFC Fylde chairman David Haythornthwaite said in an open letter that the club would support its women's side.

