Former Roma academy player Joseph Bouasse Perfection dies of heart attack, aged just 21

Joseph Bouasse Perfection featured 11 times for the club's youth team - (Copyright twitter: @ASRomaEn)
By Georgie Heath
13:22pm, Mon 25 May 2020
Former Roma youth player Joseph Bouasse Perfection has died aged 21 after suffering a heart attack.

It was reported that the young Cameroon midfielder went into sudden cardiac arrest but no further details have been released.

Bouasse never played a first team game at the Italian club, but had impressed at trials and in the academy and was recruited by the side less than two years ago.

The club paid tribute on Twitter, saying: "The club is desperately saddened to learn of the untimely death of former Primavera player, Joseph Bouasse Perfection.

“The thoughts of everyone at #ASRoma are with all those closest to him.”

His contract with the side ran out in 2018 and he then signed for Universitatea Cluj in the second tier of Romanian football in February of 2020.

