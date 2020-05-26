Former Manchester City player Glyn Pardoe dies aged 73
10:40am, Tue 26 May 2020
Manchester City legend Glyn Pardoe has died aged 73, the Premier League club has confirmed.
Pardoe, who was a member of Manchester City's 1968 league-winning side, made over 300 appearances for the club where he played for his entire professional career between 1962 and 1976.
He remains the youngest player to make his first team debut - aged 15 years and 314 days - on April 11, 1962.
Pardoe also spent a time as coach at Maine Road and later went on to become a summariser for BBC Radio Manchester.
The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
"Everyone at City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glyn Pardoe," the club said on Twitter.
"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his friends and family at this difficult time."