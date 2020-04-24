Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis has said a more experienced manager should take over from Phil Neville when he leaves next summer.

She even goes further to suggest that Neville, scheduled to leave his post in a year, should go now.

”Stepping down now I think would be right thing to do. He did have a brilliant effect on the profile of women’s football. But we need the next level now,” she told the BBC.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, Manchester United manager Casey Stoney and World Cup winner and former US boss Jill Ellis have all been linked to the job.

Brown-Finnis would be happy to see a coach of Ellis' experience at the helm.

“Jill Ellis has the best experience as a female manager at the very, very top of the game. Emma Hayes and Casey Stoney have been mentioned - but they are both tied up at clubs.

“They are also both young coaches and have plenty of time in the future to become England managers.

“Managers in America are on the front page of newspapers and every form of media, under scrutiny every minute of every single day.