Former Arsenal and England player Kenny Sansom admitted to hospital
Former Arsenal and England defender Kenny Sansom has been admitted to hospital.
The news was confirmed in a tweet posted to the 61 year-old's account.
It read: "He is being well cared for and does not have Covid-19. Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."
Sansom has struggled with his health for a while, as a result of well documented problems with alcoholism and gambling.
Arsenal, for whom Sansom played 394 times, posted a message to their former player, saying: "We're thinking of you all right now. Sending our love and support to Kenny and those close to him."
Sansom played in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups and has 86 caps for England. As well as playing for Arsenal, he played at Crystal Palace, QPR, Coventry and Newcastle.