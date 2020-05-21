South Korean club FC Seoul have been handed a record £65,500 fine for using ’sex dolls’ to fill their stands during a behind-closed-doors game.

The stunt, in the K-League game against Gwangju FC on Sunday,was intended to ’create some atmosphere’ in the absence of fans due to the coronavirus, but officials accused the club of ’damaging the prestige and integrity of the league’.

In an apology issued on Monday the club said they did not know the mannequins were sex dolls and admitted they should have carried out further research on the suppliers, Dalcom, before agreeing to use them.

The dolls were dressed in Seoul’s iconic black and red but some were shown holding advertisements for pornography sites, which are illegal in the country.

The club commented: “Our intention from the start was to provide even a small entertainment after it was decided that the games would be hosted behind closed doors due to coronavirus.

“Regardless of that, we would like to apologise once again to everyone who loves and supports FC Seoul.”

A statement from the K-League said: “The incident has greatly insulted and hurt female and family fans.”

They added that the club had made ’a serious mistake’ by not removing the dolls before the match.

FC Seoul may also face further disciplinary action with reports from Kookmin Ilbo newspaper claiming that Seoul Facilities Corporation, who operate the stadium, are launching their own investigation.

Clubs must get permission in order to advertise at the 66,000-capacity stadium and an official for the corporation said the 2016 champions could face expulsion over the incident.