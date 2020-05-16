Football is back: all eyes on Germany as Bundesliga season restarts following suspension due to pandemic
The German Bundesliga is the first football league to return as behind-closed-doors matches begin today.
Nine games will be played this weekend but there are two stand-out matches.
The showdown between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke kicks off today at 2.30pm BST, and current leaders Bayern Munich face Union Berlin tomorrow with a kick off time of 5pm BST.
The league is available to watch on BT Sport who will be televising all the matches.
The league was suspended on March 13 and the majority of teams have nine matches still to play. Police will be at the stadiums to ensure fans outside the venues keep their distance.
Strict health protocols have been set meaning no fans will be in the stadiums, though Borussia Monchengladbach are having cardboard cut-outs in their stands.
All players in the league have been tested for the virus and will be expected to respect social distancing rules off of the pitch. Around 300 people will be involved in this weekend's action, including coaches and backroom staff.
In preparation for the league's return, teams have been training since mid-April and they have been quarantined, only going from training grounds to hotels, in the week leading up to the kick off.
Full list of fixtures:
Saturday: Augsburg v Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Schalke, Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, RB Leipzig v Freiburg Eintracht, Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach.
Sunday: Cologne v Mainz, Union Berlin v Bayern Munich.
Monday: Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen.