FIFA has confirmed that it will continue with its £804million investment into women's football despite negative financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The football governing body said that it will not divert any of the funds, which are promised for 2019 to 2022, in order to benefit other impacted areas.

A FIFA spokesperson told The Guardian :"We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.

"This funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women's game including competitions, capacity building, development programmes, governance and leadership, professionalisation and technical programmes," they assured.

It was also confirmed that any issued support packages would also be distributed to the women's game in a bid to combat the negative impact and financial losses it has suffered due to the pandemic.

The spokesperson added: "We can confirm that women's football is being fully considered as part of this process in order to understand the various needs and impact on stakeholders within the women's game.

"FIFA is currently working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world, including women's football.

