FA seeks agreement from Women’s Super League and Championship clubs on how to finish seasons
The Football Association has asked Women’s Super League and Championship clubs how their seasons should be concluded.
The FA has now sent a series of options to clubs in the top two tiers of women’s football in a bid to reach an agreement.
The first would follow League Two of the men’s game and use a points-per-game system, which would mean Liverpool being relegated from the WSL and Aston Villa promoted.
The second uses the same system but rules out relegation from the WSL. However, Villa would still gain promotion and the WSL would be expanded to 13 clubs next season.
The first two options would result in Chelsea moving into first place and taking the WSL title. Emma Hayes’ side are currently in second, one point behind Manchester City, but they have one game in hand.
The final option would be for both leagues to be voided, which would follow the pattern of the lower tiers of women’s football.