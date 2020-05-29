FA release online job advertisement for Phil Neville‘s replacement as England women’s head coach
The Football Association has launched its search for Phil Neville’s successor as head coach of England’s Lionesses by posting a job ad online.
It was announced in April that the 43-year-old would not have his contract renewed when it expires in 2021, so the FA is eagerly searching for his replacement in order to begin preparations for the 2022 European Championships and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.
The job description states that applicants will be ’expected to build a winning England Women's Senior Team, which respects and lives the philosophy and values of The FA’.
Neville’s successor is also expected to ’create a team culture focused on confidence, cohesion and positive spirit’ as well as ’develop a European Championships and World Cup plan that supports England winning’.
The governing body assures applicants that they can offer ’an exciting and challenging role’ with ’attractive benefits’ as well as a ’competitive salary.’
Neville was at the helm when England’s women reached the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup in 2019 but revealed this week that his motive for taking the job was to use it as a ’stepping-stone’ into a club career.
"My plan was always just to go for the three years and then get into day-to-day running of a club job, which would be what I wanted to do," he told Keys and Gray on BeIN Sport.
Potential candidates to take over include Englishwoman Jill Ellis, who led the US Women’s team to back-to-back World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019 and also Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman.