The Football Association is conducting an investigation in a bid to halt the number of ACL injuries among female footballers.

Women are eight times more likely to sustain one of these injuries than men and the governing body is looking into likely causes, according to The Telegraph.

A dozen players across the 23 clubs in the top two tiers of women's football have sustained the injury, including Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs and Danielle Carter.

The FA's remit is to:

Conduct an audit of injury and illness across the Women's Super League (WSL) and the Championship

Bring in experts to advise clubs on rehabilitation and injury prevention