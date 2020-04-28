Ex-Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson loses battle with cancer aged 61
9:31am, Tue 28 Apr 2020
Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died aged 61 after a losing his long battle with cancer.
His death was confirmed on Tuesday on his official twitter page.
The post (translated from Spanish) said: “With great sadness we confirm Michael's death.”
“He leaves a great hole but also many memories, full of the same love you have shown him.”
The message was finished with a heartfelt ode to the Liverpool anthem “he never walked alone.”