Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died aged 61 after a losing his long battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday on his official twitter page.

The post (translated from Spanish) said: “With great sadness we confirm Michael's death.”

“He leaves a great hole but also many memories, full of the same love you have shown him.”

The message was finished with a heartfelt ode to the Liverpool anthem “he never walked alone.”