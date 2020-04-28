Ex-Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson loses battle with cancer aged 61

Michael Robinson holds up the 1984 European Cup trophy with goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar (PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
9:31am, Tue 28 Apr 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died aged 61 after a losing his long battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed on Tuesday on his official twitter page.

The post (translated from Spanish) said: “With great sadness we confirm Michael's death.”

“He leaves a great hole but also many memories, full of the same love you have shown him.”

The message was finished with a heartfelt ode to the Liverpool anthem “he never walked alone.”

Robinson had been battling cancer since 2018 (PA Images)