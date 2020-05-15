England captain Harry Kane has sponsored Leyton Orient's shirts for next season.

The Tottenham forward has bought the front-of-shirt sponsorship after receiving approval from the Football Association, Premier League and the English Football League.

Ten per cent of proceeds from shirt sales will go towards three charities of Kane's choosing.

The home shirt will show a badge of appreciation to ‘NHS heroes’, while the away kit will have Haven House Children's Hospice's logo and a third kit will promote mental health charity Mind.

Kane played for league two Orient in 2011 and scored five goals in 18 games for them. He said: "I was born and brought up only a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start.

"This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times."

Orient's chief executive, Danny Macklin, said: "When we discussed with the England captain Harry Kane and his team at CK66, we all decided that we wanted this to be unique.

"We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.

"Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity - you are a true role model for the modern game."