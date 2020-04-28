England defender Millie Bright has said she is ‘sad’ to see manager Phil Neville leave his post.

Neville will step down as the Lionesses boss next summer after he was appointed in January 2018. Bright said she's grateful for what he has done for the women's game.

“It's sad. You never want to see a manager go, you never want it to come to that. Obviously Phil has done it for his own reasons,” she told Sky Sports News.

"On behalf of the team, everyone is very grateful for what he has done for the game, not just for us as a squad and the memories that we've made.

"For the game, he's changed it a lot. He's really put his voice out there and took risks to change the game and get the women's team everything they deserve, that we deserve.

“I'd like to say thanks to him on behalf of the whole team, I'm sure they'll be on board.”

Neville's England have had poor form after the World Cup last summer, winning just four games since the tournament in France.

