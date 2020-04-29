England and Arsenal footballer Beth Mead has shared a hilarious TikTok of her partaking in ‘isolation games’.

The video shows Mead imitating weightlifting with a kitchen roll. She also uses flour on her hands as athletes do in the sport.

She steps forward and pretends to struggle with the roll. She then does the same thing with the end of a hoover.

She tweeted the video and captioned it: "It’s official I’ve lost the plot"

Mead has had to find things to do in isolation as the Women's Super League is suspended indefinitely.