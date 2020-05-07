Chelsea star Sam Kerr says there's no time for players to get pregnant due to the crowded calendar caused by the pandemic.

Kerr, who also captains Australia, told Fox Sports TV: "This has put a real spanner in the works. I don't know when I'll be able to come home, I don't know when I'll get my next off year.

"Next year's Olympics, then Asian Cup, then World Cup, then Olympics again. So the next off-year for the Matildas is five years away now when it was only one year.

"There's no room for injury now, which is stressful, there's no room for time off, there's no room for girls in our team getting pregnant now - because that's a thing in women's football."

Talking about her own personal life, she says she's trying not to think about it.

"I'm trying not to think too far ahead because I kind of had my whole life planned out for the next year.

"I know people will say 'you don't have a major tournament this year' but it's not a break because we're in this isolation and lockdown."

