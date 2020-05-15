Breaking: League Two clubs vote to end season immediately
League Two clubs in the English Football League have voted to end their season immediately.
The table placings will be decided using a points-per-game method, though promotion and relegation issues are yet to be decided.
The system uses average points won by teams at home and away matches. This removes any unfair advantage for clubs who have played more home games than others.
Plans for play-off's are still in place as usual with two-legged semi-finals and a final scheduled.
Meanwhile, League One clubs will meet again on Monday after they could not agree on a conclusion to their season.
Teams at the top and bottom of League Two will have to wait and see what the result of this season looks like as League One and the National League, which feeds into the second tier, are yet to decide what their placings are.
At the time football was suspended, Stevenage was in the only relegation spot in the second division, while Crewe Alexandra held the top sport with Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town holding the other two automatic promotion places.
And on Thursday, six third-tier clubs banded together to say they wanted to complete this season.