BREAKING: Former Paris Saint-Germain footballer Jordan Diakiese dies aged 24
10:24am, Fri 22 May 2020
Former Paris Saint-Germain footballer Jordan Diakiese has died, aged 24.
The news was revealed by his current club, AS Furiani Agliani on Friday, although no details have yet been given as to the cause of death.
They described Diakiese, who joined the club in July, as an ’endearing boy’ who was ’always smiling’ and that players and staff had been ’affected badly’ by the news.
Along with the announcement they wrote: “Your second family will always think of you. Rest In Peace Jordan.”
He is believed to have died on Thursday afternoon in Paris and the club say ’all their thoughts go out to his family’.