BREAKING: FA confirm immediate termination of 2019-20 Women's Super League and Women’s Championship
The Football Association has announced the immediate termination of the 2019-20 Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship.
In a statement released on the FA website they said: "Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game.
"This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.
“Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.”
No news has yet been announced as to who will be crowned champions or promotion and relegation issues.