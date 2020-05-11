Atalanta football star Andrea Rinaldi has died aged 19 after suffering a brain aneurysm while in lockdown.

Rinaldi had been on loan at Serie D club Legnano before restrictions were introduced and has since been training at home.

The teenage midfielder was rushed to hospital in Varese after falling ill on Friday but sadly passed away, the club confirmed.

A statement on the club's website said: “AC Legnano, the city and the entire football universe, at all levels, today live one of their most upsetting days.

"Andrea Rinaldi, our warrior, has left us. An aneurysm snatched him in the prime of life, with a life ahead of him and with a career that promised bright goals. A sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine."

Legnano chairman Giovanni Munafo added: "When Andrea came to training, he came first to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart.

“An extraordinary boy, an example for everyone," he added.

"On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family.

"We are sure that Andrea, from up there, will be the usual warrior like always, who fought in the middle of the pitch to bring the Legnano fans joy.”

The sentiments were echoed by the Serie A side who said: “We are deeply moved and send our heartfelt sympathy to his family members.

“Always available and positive, he knew how to make himself well-liked by everyone.

“Just as on the pitch, you were always the last to surrender. This time too you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon.

“But that kind smile of yours will always remain alive in the hearts of those who had the good fortune to meet you.”

Rinaldi, who would have turned 20 on June 23, made 23 appearances for Legnano this season scoring one goal.