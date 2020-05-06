Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro has said it is ‘very, very difficult’ to manage his team from a distance.

Montemurro is currently on lockdown in Australia and so manages his team through phone calls and technology.

Speaking to Gunners legend Ian Wright on Arsenal Women's Twitter, he said: "[Going] from the day-to-day connection, the banter, being out on the park, the routine, it's very, very difficult.

"But we've just got to work under these conditions. We've got a responsibility in these situations and I think the most important thing is to be available.

“The players' mental health and their wellbeing is paramount. As long as they can pick up the phone and have a chat and communicate, it's a good time for them to reboot also.”

Wright asked if he was concerned about the players' mental wellbeing during the lockdown.

“Of course, it's a situation which is strange, you've heard the word unprecedented many, many times," Montemurro said.

“It's a situation where our choices have been taken away from us. We now have to toe the line and make sure we are doing the right things and to be able to balance that with your own situation is very, very difficult.”