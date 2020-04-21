Arsenal and England star Jordan Nobbs has signed a new contract for the club where she's played for ten years.

Nobbs, 27, originally joined Arsenal from Sunderland back in 2010 and has since made 206 appearances and scored 66 goals for The Gunners.

The length of the deal has not been disclosed, but Nobbs said: "Arsenal is my everything now. I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I've got Arsenal in my blood now and I'm very proud to say that. I think I've got some great years to come."

While at the London club she has won the Women's Super League three times, the FA Cup four times and the Continental Cup five times.

Head coach Joe Montemurro said: "Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means. To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that's very, very special from a coaching perspective.

"They're unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are engrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward.