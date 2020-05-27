AFC Fylde have announced they are reversing their decision to disband their women’s side.

The club announced last month it would not be able to keep the side going due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic but has now come up with a restructuring that allows it to survive.

Kim Turner, the newly-instated co-manager alongside club captain Danielle Young, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The club got a lot of media attention, which was great for us. The one thing we really wanted was just to a conversation to see how we could make it work instead of just getting rid of it, and they were willing to listen.

"It's been the craziest three weeks within a crazy time that's going on anyway, and the fact we've got this turned round and the girls can stay together means so much."

Former manager Conrad Prendergast will now work with the academy side at the club.

Fylde play in the third tier in women’s football, the National League Northern Premier Division.

The women’s side will now play their home fixtures at Fylde’s old home Coronation Road, Kirkham.

Fylde chairman, David Haythornthwaite, said: "It's fantastic news and something I'm delighted about.

"Right from the very beginning when I started to try to build a Fylde brand, it's always been my aim to make it more than just men's football here."

The third tier of women’s football has been ruled null and void due to the virus and so Fylde will return to the pitch next season.