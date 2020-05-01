Football clubs could be forced to play the whole of next season behind closed doors, according to international footballers' union Fifpro.

There are fears that crowds will not be able to gather in stadiums for matches until a vaccine for COVID-19 is made available.

And as this is almost certainly not going to happen in 2020, Jonas Baer-Hoffman - secretary-general of Fifpro - believes teams may have to get used to playing in empty grounds for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “In terms of fans being back inside stadiums that might likely not be possible until people are vaccinated. So it may well be that we play a full season without spectators.”